Top tweets of Bollywood celebs you NEED to see!

Twitter, Twitter everywhere!!!

It's good to see so many celebrities from Bollywood and television taking to Twitter to connect and interact with their fans.

Here we are featuring some delightful tweets of your favourite B-town celebs. Have a look!!

My co star is soooo happy and elated to be working with me she can't hide it anymore @Ileana_Official !!! #Mubarakan pic.twitter.com/pCYgqXKfPz — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) January 21, 2017

A big thank you from Jolly and Pushpa for the love Ahmedabad See you at the movies #JollyLLB2OnFeb10 pic.twitter.com/orgC9WmTyb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2017

Happy birthday @DabbooRatnani n @ManishaDRatnani thank you for the cool shots today ! #DabbooRatnani calendar 2017 pic.twitter.com/hhGnkQzV54 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) December 24, 2016

Badri and Vaidehi are coming to share their second love story from the DULHANIA series! #BadrinathKiDulhania #humptysharma pic.twitter.com/ivfIyg2UJ2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 2, 2017

Friday got me like pic.twitter.com/o8AoTkcg4a — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 3, 2017

Met my fav director @VikramMotwane yest! We tellin ppl i broke his arm because the original story is really embarrassing #looteraforlife pic.twitter.com/fZQUmJXSfA — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 27, 2017

Always fun to meet my buddy @varunsharma90 !! Stay the way you are! pic.twitter.com/kwjfn74QEp — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 11, 2017

About Last Night at #kungfuyoga Screening in #mumbai ! Go watch the film at theatres near you! pic.twitter.com/4wu6Ucd2VI — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) February 3, 2017

Rohan Bhatnagar with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt thank u for ur wishes 4 kaabil. Missing you Su @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/mtbhmJ6B75 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 2, 2017

If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets. :) pic.twitter.com/NAgNs1O99D — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 30, 2017

Spreadeverywhere u go and Smile coz it's a beautiful life pic.twitter.com/dYMAAWqLd6 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) January 24, 2017

Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comment box below.