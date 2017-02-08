Hot Downloads

Features

'Wow' Instapics of Bollywood stars

By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2017 03:30 PM
08 Feb 2017 03:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Celebs take to the social networking platform Instagram and share a slice of their lives via pics with their fans. In case you all missed it, Tellychakkar.com presents the top Bollywood celeb Instapics which you need to see. Enjoy!!!


Relaxing time – Priyanka Chopra


Swag – Bipasha and Karan


Double trouble – Varun Dhawan

A photo posted by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on


Muaah – Karan, Abhishek and Shweta

A photo posted by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Greek God – Ranveer Singh


Mastani – Deepika Padukone


Hottie and naughty – Anushka and Katrina


Chacha bhatija – Anil and Arjun

A photo posted by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on


Black and white – Karisma Kapoor

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on


Bhai bhai – Shahid and Ishaan


Charismatic – Sonam Kapoor

A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on


Dole shole – Sidharth Malhotra


Do like, share and comment.

Latest