I'm very proud of my television days: Amit Sadh

He started his acting career with a stint on the small screen, and is now active in the film world. Actor Amit Sadh hasn't forgotten his television days and says he is very proud of it.



Asked if it is a conscious decision to not juggle between the small and big screen, Amit told IANS here: "I don't do Bollywood... I don't understand what Bollywood is. I am in the Indian film industry. Bollywood is a terminology which I don't understand. I am very proud of my television days."



The actor, who featured in the lead role in "Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr", said he is proud of the directors, producers and actors, who gave him work and dealt with his tantrums back then.



"They gave me a chance to dream to be a film actor... I am just lucky and grateful to everyone for letting me be here and act," he added.



Amit was last seen on the big screen in "Running Shaadi", which did lukewarm business at the box office. But that hasn't affected the "Kai Po Che!" star as he strongly believes that a film never flops.



"I have a philosophy that for me, a movie never flopped because that movie paid me an 'X' amount of money, which gave me my rent for one year and dog food for my three dogs for two years... How can it be a flop? It was a movie that did not make money on the weekend, but gave money to the lightman among many others... So, a movie is never a flop."



The 33-year-old actor, who was seen walking the ramp for designer Amrose D'Souza at the fourth edition of India Beach Fashion Week 2017 here, said the secret to survival in the film industry is to take "success as unexpected and failure as a reality."



Amit, who comes from an army background, made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film "Phoonk 2" and was later seen in hits like "Kai Po Che!" and "Sultan". He doesn't believe that it's easier for star children to get into the industry as compared to the ones who come with no Bollywood backing.



"People should stop crying about 'I didn't get this and that'. The industry, which is giving so much... First say thank you to that. Today people know me, and I would like to say 'thank you' to them. I wouldn't say I was an outsider.



"If I was an outsider, I wouldn't have been walking the ramp or wouldn't have got an opportunity to do 'Sarkar 3'," Amit said.



"Everyone is getting opportunities and good work," said Amit, who says working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Ram Gopal Varma in "Sarkar 3" has been "life altering".



The movie has an ensemble cast starring Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee and Yami Gautam.



Was there any fear of getting overshadowed with such a strong line-up of stars in the film?



"I am blessed that I am a very pure actor... A very pure human being. I don't think in life about things like 'overshadowed'. I will be a fool if I think I'll be overshadowed. I think I am blessed that I am in a film with such great actors and all I can say about 'Sarkar 3' is that everybody who comes in that film and in that world even for one scene, will not be overshadowed," he said.



