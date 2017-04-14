Any studio will back my film: Sonakshi Sinha

Seven years ago, she was more than happy mouthing filmy lines like, “thapaad se darr nahin lagta,saheb…..” to Salman Khan and grooving merrily to the crazy tunes of “Chinta ta ta chita ta” with Akshay Kumar. Today she does not need either the heroes or the song n dance numbers. She is happy playing the clumsy, single girl in “Noor” minus the trappings of the quintessential Bollywood heroine.

Here’s a chat with the new next door girl avatar- Sonakshi Sinha.

From co-starring with the superstars like Salman Khan to acting in female protagonist films—what’s the transition like?

Who wouldn’t want to debut with Salman Khan? I was fortunate that I got the opportunity. My work in the past has put me in a position that I am able to carry a film on my shoulders. I am very proud of my past work but now is the time when everything is evolving. People are more open to seeing female protagonists. Whether its Akira or Noor or my next film, Ittefaaq; I am doing what I want to do.I am always very instinctive in my choice of roles. The change in my approach is that I ask myself how does this role challenge me. I want to do something different with each film.It keeps me engaged with what I am doing.

Lootere was the transitional film where you play someone very different from your own vibrant personality….

Yes, but I switch off easily and I believe in spontaneity. I am a director’s actor and I like to understand his vision and then play my role.

How has your father’s experience helped you in making your script choices?

I have heard so many stories where they used to do movies for friends or as a favour. I don’t think comparisons can be made with my choice and his. They would shoot for four shifts in a day. His experience is vast. I do go to my parents for advice when I need it. But they have given me the freedom to make my choice.

Shatrughan Sinha was known for his dialogues and your first major dialogue in Dabanng also became quite popular…

I am his daughter after all. I am lucky I have his genes. My father always jokes that you are lucky ‘you got your beauty from your mother and the talent from me’.

Coming from a film family yourself, what did you think of Kangana’s comments on nepotism?

(rolls her eyes)I am not going to think now also. I am going to ignore every question that comes on this “new word” that people have discovered suddenly.

What did you think of your other co-star, Akshay Kumar,winning the national award?

I am very proud of him. He is a very deserving person. He has made some amazing film choices in the past , whether it is Baby, Airlift or Rustom. As an actor, he is definitely very deserving. Everybody has an opinion and I am really happy for him.

What is it like working with newcomers now?

I am an actor, it is my job to act with whoever is there.

How do you find this new space of female protagonist films?

It is a wonderful space to be in and is quite liberating. It gives me a sense of empowerment.

Even if such films don’t do as well as bigger commercial films with bigger names?

If I feel strongly about a character, I will choose it. Whether it’s a good role with abig star or a great role with a newcomer, my criteria will be just the role.

I have been a part of big banner films and blockbusters. The character, definitely will be my criteria. I know I will have that much control over it being a well made film, and marketed well. I am in a place when any studio will back that film. It wouldn’t matter who comes to me with the role.

Have you read the book on which Noor is based?

Yes, I couldn’t put it down. I could immediately connect with my character and it was great fun reading it. It is about this girl going through life in a city, her journey and struggles, insecurities and experiences.

She is single and looking for love. How do you relate with that?

Each to his own. Noor is someone like all of us modern girls. We want everything, we want it all, great career.. relationship.. perfect figure and we want to make a difference to the world.

As part of the publicity, Noor as a journalist talks about waiting endlessly for an actor who is basing with the naming of a dog. As an actor, how do you see this kind of a situation in this field?

With the good stories come the frivolous ones. You know what, who cares? That’s part of life and everyone connected with the industry.

How do you see today’s women coming forth on sexual harassment, like the recent ones against Arunabh and Vikas Behl?

I don’t want to comment on these two names. It is really good that women can feel that they are not wrong in certain situations. It is good they are uplifting each other. That’s what feminism is about. If you feel strongly, you take a stand. But at the same time, it shouldbe a genuine situation. It should not be done to take advantage of someone.