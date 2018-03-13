Everyone around Ajay Devgan is happy: debutante Devas Dixit

Mumbai: Ajay Devgan starrer Raid is all set to release this Friday. The movie comprises of a stellar star cast with renowned names. With the film, a new actor is also getting introduced in the realms of Indian film industry. Delhi lad and theatre artist Devas Dixit will make his debut with the film as Shashi Singh – the son of antagonist played by Saurabh Shukla. For someone like Devas, also an FTII alumnus, to make his debut in a film along with stalwarts like Ajay Devgan, Saurabh Shukla, Illeana D’Cruz is a big deal.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the young actor narrates what went through in the process of bagging Raid.

“I was in Delhi at home for Rakshabandhan. The next day I shifted to Mumbai, Shivam Gupta called me for an audition,” he starts.

Apparently, it was Shivam, a casting director from Casting Bay – a renowned casting company – who approached him for the character. Shivam – who has also cast for films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Daddy and such – gave him instructions for the character.

“Shivam gave me some time to sync in the character and the audition went really good.” Unlike other casting directors, Shivam helped Devas through discussion. “He gave me suggestions about the takes and we did three scenes.” He further adds, “15 days later when I called him, Shivam told me that I’m not shortlisted yet. But after those 2 weeks, at around 8 a.m. while I was sleeping, he called me. He asked me to block my dates since they are considering me. But he didn’t give a confirmation.” After the call, Devas, lost his sleep and was eagerly waiting for a confirmation call.

“For me every minute was very difficult. After the audition I was told about the big actors who are part of the flick. So I really wanted this film to happen. Around 12 noon, he called me and he said that I have been locked.” Shivam congratulated him and gave him best of wishes. However Devas was still confused, “How much locked I am? Locked enough to tell my parents about the film?” he asked Shivam. To which Gupta replied yes.

Sharing screen space with such stalwarts was a surreal feeling for Devas, who hails from Kanpur. “I was excited yet nervous. I was not sure if my theatre and short film’s experience is been good enough.” It was a time to test whatever he had learned till then. “I feel Ajay sir is a well deserving superstar. I really admire him since childhood. Everyone around him is just happy. The same goes for Sourabh sir.”

Interestingly, Devas is a student of journalism. During his days of college, the fresher started doing a lot of internships for print and broadcast medium. However theatre was in his destiny. “We had a theatre group back in college, where we directed and acted in most of the local college competitions.” It was his professor whose sister was a professor in NSD, who made him serious about theatre. “Under the guidance of ma’am, I joined Kshitij theatre in Delhi. Since I joined Kshitij, I completely forgot journalism. My whole world shifted from journalism to the world of art and drama.” In the two months of gap during his college year, Devas joined Kshitij on stipend and signed a yearly contract. “Theatre then became a profession more than passion.” He tried applying in National School Of Drama (NSD) for three years, however failed. Finally in 2013, he joined FTII a prominent art school in Pune and that is how the journey from theatre to films began.

Devas who always wanted to be an actor since childhood, is clear about his goals. “This is an uncertain field. I want to see myself as an actor who is highly respected and people admire his work. I want to be someone who always attempts something new and always has work. Acting is an art that you excel, the more you practically do it. I want to belong to the league of Irfan Khan, Manoj Bajpaye, Nasir sir and Om Puri. I want my characters to overpower me.”

Devas, finds theatre a learning ground to acting. “While I learnt the ABCD’s of acting in theatre, FTII taught me professionalism,” he concludes.

The actor is currently excited for his movie, while the hunt for his next project has already begun.