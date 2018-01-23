I don’t have the temperament for TV, says Filmfare awardee Meher Vij

Mumbai, January 23, 2018: It won’t be wrong to say that 2017 has been the year for actress Meher Vij. The pretty lady who gained momentum, thanks her heartwarming performance in Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) received accolades for her recent stint in 2017’s hit Secret Superstar. While the Salman Khan starrer gave her love and appreciation, the Aamir Khan starrer gave her acclaim and acknowledgment. Her character, Najma Malik not just brought her love and adulation from the fans but also awards.

The 31-year-old ingénue won the best-supporting-actress at the 63rd Filmfare Awards. She is one of the rarest actors from the television industry who has successfully transcended to the 70mm screens and has bagged the black lady.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, the euphoric Meher with bosker acting skills spoke at length about her “magical” experience.

“I’m still celebrating! I can’t even describe, it’s magical,” she initiated. What made this award more special for the beautiful actress is that this is her third subsequent award. Prior to Filmfare, she was awarded by Star Screen and Zee Cine Awards.

She added, “I’m just so lucky to receive this and I’m really happy. It takes years to get acknowledged. I somewhere I feel that 2017 has been the year for the underdogs. This year has changed people’s outlook towards me.”

When asked about how she feels holding the coveted black lady, she quipped, “It’s heavy! Thank God I started my muscle training.” Post a pleasant laughter, the lady elaborated that she felt nostalgia collecting the award.

“It’s an amazing feeling holding it. It brought back childhood memories. When I was a kid, I used to imagine myself watching others collect the trophy and being cheered and applauded by the audience. “

Meher also recollected her Late mother’s words that come what may, hard work pays off. Certainly, it was a rush of different emotions for Vij!

Secret Superstar has been one lucky project for the makers and the actors. It just didn’t sweep away major awards but also turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films. The film has inched to a 200 crore mark in China and has surpassed the worldwide collections of Golmaal Returns. “I was fortunate and lucky to be part of the film (Secret Superstar). Initially, I was skeptical to do the film. They wanted the character to be very subdued and subtle and I was not sure if I could pull it off. Not that I overact or something; I was just skeptical. I’m blessed to be part of it,” Meher said.

In a span of two years, Meher has already worked with two of the biggest superstars of the country (Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan in Secret Superstar). While discussing both the actors, Vij had interesting insights to give.

She stated, “Salman is a large-hearted guy. On the set, (of Bajrangi Bhaijaan) I was treated like a family. Though I just had few scenes with him, he made me feel like a family.”

Meher further continued, “Working with Aamir, is like going to school. The sets are highly disciplined, everyone has to report on time and be at their work. Initially, it was boring, however, in the course of time I realized that this is the best way to work. The detailing that goes through on the set taught me a lot.”

After playing a docile yet strong-willed mother twice onscreen, the actress is not scared of getting stereotyped. “Thankfully, I haven’t got stereotyped as of now. I think now the audience understands an actor’s potential so there’s no question of getting typecast.”

Talking about her future projects the thespian revealed, “I haven’t signed anything. I’m still contemplating since I want to justify my character.” Meher who has TV shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Ram Milaayi Jodi to her credit is not quite sure of TV. “I’m not up for any TV shows now. I won’t be able to manage it since TV consumes much time. It is great; whatever I am today is because of TV. I don’t know, maybe I can judge a show or appear in it as a cameo. I don’t have the temperament and patience for TV,” she concluded.

We wish the best for Meher's future endeavors!