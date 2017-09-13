If you think a superstar’s life is all about living life king size with all the crazy attention from fans and admirers, you have to rethink! As is said, nothing comes easy. To grab the eyeballs, an actor has to slog that extra mile. He has to utilize his capabilities to the fullest in order to make his reel life character the topic of real life discussions and portray challenging roles effortlessly. And when you are talking about Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, our very own Bumbada, the expectations of his fans escalate to an unbelievable height. Even after spending a few decades in the industry, he has that passion to portray the challenging role of Bengali’s very own adventurous fictitious super hero Kakababu, where he had to trek and shoot on one of the highest peaks of the world, Glacier 3000 in Switzerland.

Well, Chatterjee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming adventurous flick Yeti Obhijaan, which is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and produced by SVF Entertainment. The film is inspired by Pahar Churaye Aatonko from author Sunil Gangopadhyay’s adventure series Kakababu. As mentioned above, in the film, he is playing the central role of Kakababu. The earlier film from the series was Mishawr Rohoshyo, which earned accolades from the audience.

So, how did Chatterjee prepare for the role? And what kind of challenges did the actor and the entire team face? Read on to know-

In a chat with TellyChakkar.com, the actor said that it was during Mishawr Rohoshyo that he had prepared for the role. “After discussing with Sunil da and reading (the series) several times in order to understand the personality, finally Srijit and I created a character for the film which worked. The character got etched in mind,” he quipped.

Considering the location of shoot, the actor says that filming this story was an arduous job for the entire team. He said, “mountaineering plays an important role in this film as its premise revolves around climbing Everest. So, the most difficult part for me was the location. We shot at Glacier 3000 in Switzerland, one of the highest peaks in the world. It used to take two and a half hours to reach the shooting spot after availing three-four rope-ways and glacier taxis. At the spot, while walking on ice, we would always be worried about our next step wondering what if we fall through the ice. Two helicopters would always fly above us so that they can rescue us if we encounter any problem. These choppers kept a strong vigil on us because at such altitudes the temperature falls to minus degrees for 14-15 days at a stretch. We had to trek as well as act and doing both at the same time wasn’t easy. I was scared but then while essaying a character like Kakababu you have to put up a brave face. We were shooting for a film but in real life, it was an adventurous journey for us.

In order to prepare for mountaineering or trekking expedition, one has to start exercising quite early so that the body can deal with the difficult mountainous terrain and acclamatise to the weather as well. So, did the Yeti Obhijaan actor had to do anything of this sort?

We had to learn a few basic things right in Kolkata. Also, we reached the spot early in order to make our body comfortable with the environment. The locals too guided us with the dos and don'ts. We were told how to locate the danger point. But everything vanishes from your mind the minute the director says action. At that time my only concern is how to give the best shot.

Chatterjee further mentioned that the challenges of a trekker and an actor are very different. He opined, “a trekker’s sole concentration is trekking but as an actor I have to concentrate on many things at the same time like dialogues, expressions and of course characterization. So, it’s not easy to trek as well as blend all these things together at the same time. Sometimes, the shot might not be good and in that case, we will have to again descend (from the mountain) and give another take. Perhaps, that’s why we are called professional actors but I must say it’s not easy.”

This is called true dedication, we must say!

Also starring Jisshu U Sengupta and Aryann, the film is slated to release on 22 September.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the film and the actor.