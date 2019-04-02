10-episode Modi series is non-controversial: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Umesh Shukla has said his upcoming web series "Modi: Journey of A Common Man", based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life, does not intend to emphasise on the controversies attached with him.

Shukla, director of films like "Oh My God" and "102 Not Out", told IANS: "I have attempted to tell the story from a humane point of view. Even if the audience keeps aside the fact that Modi is the Prime Minister, he/she can enjoy the journey of a common man who started from zero and become the hero of the new generation. My show is non-controversial."

The web series will showcase three phases of Modi's life -- his childhood, from adulthood to becoming the Gujarat Chief Minister, and his journey to become the Prime Minister in 2014.

Three actors -- Mahesh Thakur, Ashish Sharma and Faisal Khan -- are playing Modi in the three phases of the story.

On whether the web series will include Gujarat's industrial development, which became a turning point in Modi's political career, and the 2002 riots that tore apart the state's communal harmony, Shukla said, "I surely have addressed the issue and his contribution to control the Godhra riots".

In the 10-episode series, "I am showing the journey of him to become the leader of the nation and not after that. It means my story ends in 2014 when he starts his journey as the Prime Minister."

"People constantly talk about how he (Modi) failed to control the mob as a Chief Minister, but the fact is he sought help (to contain the situation) from the executive heads of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. But nobody came forward. Then Maharashtra Chief Minister sent help after one and the half day, but the damage was done by then.

"There is an interview on the Internet where Digvijaya Singh (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister from 1993-2003) asked the same question on why he (Modi) did not do anything during the Godhra riots.

"During that interview, when Modiji asked, 'when I sought help to control the riots, did you help?', Digvijaya Singh was silent. He had no answer. It seems we tend to forget those conversations and are constantly highlighting the other side of the story," Shukla said.

The series will start streaming on OTT platform Eros Now from April 5.

(Source: IANS)