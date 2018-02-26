Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'102 Not Out' cancels song shoot due to Sridevi's sudden demise

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Feb 2018 12:50 PM

Mumbai: Director Umesh Shukla says the shooting for the song titled "Baadduummbaaa" for his upcoming film "102 Not Out" was called off on Sunday due to the sudden demise of cine icon Sridevi.According to sources, the shooting for the song was scheduled to start on Sunday with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The song has been composed by Big B himself. When IANS contacted him, Shukla said, "Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of '102 Not Out'. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."There is no word on the next date for the shoot. Amitabh's character will be seen as a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old character of Rishi in the film. Billed as a most unusual father-and-son love story, the film is based on playwright Saumya Joshi's well-known Gujarati play by the same name. The film will release on May 4.Apparently having a premonition Amitabh, Sridevi's co-star in half a dozen films including "Khuda Gawah", had tweeted at 1:15 a.m. on Sunday: "I don't know, but I feel a strange sense of unease."Sridevi, 54, passed away in Dubai late on Saturday night, plunging the entire country into a pall of gloom as her fans and admirers expressed shock and disbelief.The actress breathed her last on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. following cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the nearby Rashid Hospital but pronounced dead on admission.Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. The funeral is likely to take place on Monday, although there is no word from the family on this so far.

Tags > Umesh Shukla, Baadduummbaaa, 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Khuda Gawah, 54, passed away, Mohit Marwah, Sonam Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Feb 2018 08:44 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years
Legendary Sridevi's charisma over the years | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Rithvick Dhanjani

Hawa Mein Udhta Jaaye

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Mansoor Dar
Mansoor Dar
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?

Which 'wink' have you fallen for?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days