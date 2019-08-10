12 life lessons that Shah Rukh Khan’s Chak De! India taught us

MUMBAI: Chak De! India is one of the best sports films in Bollywood. Directed by Shimit Amin and produced by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of struggle of Shah Rukh Khan’s character, a former Hockey player, who was tainted as someone who betrayed his country, to coach the Indian women's national hockey team to prove his loyalty to the nation. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan, former captain of the Indian men's national field-hockey team. The film won a number of awards. Now, it has reached a milestone. It has completed 12 years since the release. Today, as the film completes 12 years, here are 12 life lessons that it has taught us!



Strength in unity: The team won only when they were united. So, the film taught as that strength lies in unity.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

To let go: Mr. Kabir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) decided to go for the position of the coach for the Women's hockey team despite what happened in the past, and while he definitely wasn't a 'gaddar,' it was only when he let go that he could prove otherwise and he did so with utmost grace. Letting go is important when it keeps you from moving on to the next big thing.Women empowerment: How the girls stood up for each other and how Kabir Khan fought for the girls' place in World Cup hockey, the film definitely spoke about women empowerment.Ego does no good: Bindya thought of so many things that weren't true and on the other hand, Komal and Preeti were having their own game but eventually, all three of them saw the result of letting go of that ego. So, the film highlighted how ego does no good.A guide does more than just guide you: Kabir Khan was the guide that every person would be honoured to get, and with someone of his stature, it is surely going to make road full of thorns look like a bed of roses for you.Be fierce: Fear is the first barrier in your journey. The film taught us to be fearless.

Defeat does not define you: That first loss against Australia seemed to have put the team in a spot, but who knew what was in store was a World Cup victory? The biggest of ideas first start with failure, and before victory comes defeat, so we know the value of both equally as much.Stereotypes are history: Right from stereotyping people from a certain state to stereotyping women in general, or, even faith for that matter, none of it is cool and none of it must be practiced in any form because it does increase the output in any way.Tough times call for tougher measures: Remember that match against Korea and the match against Argentina where the team rose like a phoenix from ash, teaching us how that is how it is done and well, you got to do what you got to do after all.

The right approach is the key: While facing any situation, it is the attitude that matters the most. When the approach is right, things become a lot easier.Respect your profession: No matter in which profession you are, you must respect it.You are your culture: Remember how the girls wore a saree while they headed for that party before the big match? Well, while most of us hoped they'd wear something else, they just represented Indian culture, and it is through a person that one does it, not through anything else.What did you learn from the film? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.