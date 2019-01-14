24 years of Karan Arjun; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan weren’t the original choice for the movie

Karan Arjun is one of the most iconic movies of Bollywood, because this was the first time that two Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, worked together. Even though Shah Rukh and Salman were not as popular in 1995 as they are now, they were still the rising superstars of the nation. The movie completes 24 years since its release.

The movie released on 13th January 1995. It was not only the highest grosser of the year but also continues to be a cult favourite more than two decades later. Apart from the dramatic storyline, super-hit action, and chart-topping music, no one can deny that the big USP of the film was its casting.

But there is a twist here. The two actors were not the first choices of director Rakesh Roshan. If the makers went with their original choices, then Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn would have played the role of reincarnated avenging angels Karan and Arjun. But the two actors denied the offer.

Subsequently, the makers decided to get SRK on board for the role of Arjun. For a brief period, Akshay Kumar was also considered to play the role of Karan, but on SRK’s strong recommendation, Salman was offered the role, which turned out to be one of the most iconic roles of his career.

It is almost impossible to imagine anyone except Kajol and Shah Rukh dancing in the stable on Jaati Hoon Main Jaldi Hai Kya. However, if the plan had gone according to the makers of the movie, then it would have Juhi Chawla rolling in the haystack with Shah Rukh in the same song, as she was the first choice for Kajol’s role. But owing to some date issues, she refused the offer and Kajol was signed.

Similarly, Mamta Kulkarni was also not the original choice for her role. Most people do not know that Nagma was almost finalized for the role, but no one knows what happened and how Mamta was then finalized to play the female lead opposite Salman.

But today, when we watch the movie we can’t imagine anyone else in the place of the cast.