3 unheard stories of Bollywood’s leading men that will SURPRISE YOU!

Here are some interesting stories of Bollywood’s famous leading men:

Rafoo Chakkar – Rishi Kapoor’s drag avatar

In the 1970’s, seeing leading heroes of Bollywood movies in female avatars was not a common phenomenon. Challenging the quintessential image of a macho-hero was Rishi Kapoor in the movie Rafoo Chakkar. Audiences may recall, the plot required, Rishi Kapoor to dress up as girl for nearly 70% of the movie.

Now, here’s a funny anecdote: while shooting for a scene in Kashmir, Rishi Kapoor desperately wanted to use washroom but found himself in a catch-22 situation! He was in full costume and walking into the gents’ washroom while dressed as a woman would have raised eyebrows but at the same time he couldn’t use the ladies room either! Finally, he along with Paintel (who was also in his costume) decided to use the gents’ washroom. There they startled two foreigners, who rushed outsides in their embarrassment and confusion! A few hours later, the foreigners were frantically looking for the ‘women’ who barged into the male washroom! Imagine their shock when they finally found Rishi Kapoor mid-shoot only to realize that a famous movie star had walked in on them!

