9XM launches new podcast for singers

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Aug 2019 05:33 PM

MUMBAI: 9XM launches 9XM SoundcastE, the podcast for inspiring conversations with some of the most creative minds of the music industry, to understand their creative discipline.

Launching on 24 May 2019, 9XM SoundcastE is a weekly podcast featuring Bollywood composers, musicians, and singers, where they will share their success stories.

Speaking on the launch, 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. chief programming officer Amar Tidke said, “Over the years, we have consistently managed to build and engage with our communities across social media and digital platforms. We have connected with our audiences on platforms like Amazon Alexa, Messenger chatbots, IVR calls, Mobile games, etc.”

“Through this podcast, we share inspiring conversations with some of the most talented minds from the Indian music scene. Each episode will capture their unique life journeys and lessons. Our goal is not only to entertain the listeners, but also inspire the upcoming talent pursuing their career in music,” he further added.

With podcasts getting popular globally amongst the youth, 9XM SoundcastE is yet another extension to reach out to digitally active Bollywood music fans.

Hosted by 9XM creative director Eva Bhatt, this podcast features engaging conversations with some of the biggest names of Bollywood music industry like Armaan, Amaal Malik, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Shilpa Rao, Clinton Cerejo, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur, Jonita Gandhi.

This podcast will be distributed by 9XM’s Podcast partners like IVM Podcasts and on leading Podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, Soundcloud, Saavn, Breaker Castbox, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Radio Public, TuneIn, Stitcher, iheartradio, Headfone, Storiyoh, Beyondpod, and Castro.

9XM SoundcastE will be promoted across 9XM, 9X Jalwa, 9X Tashan social media and digital platforms as well as SPOTLAMPE.COM. The vignettes of this interview will be available across 9XM YouTube channels.

