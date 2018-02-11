Aadesh Chaudhary makes his film debut; Drishtii Grewal, Mukul Dev, Raj Zutshi feature

Mumbai: Popular TV actor Aadesh Chaudhary, who has been away from the screen for some time, is all set to come back with a bang. And this time he will be seen not on TV but the big screen.

In the recent times, many actors have transversed from TV to 70 mm screen and Chaudhary will be joining the league.

According to the exclusive information, Aadesh, last seen in Diya Aur Baati Hum (2015), has already started shooting for his debut film. Titled 3rd Eye, the movie will belong to the horror genre. While the Laagi Tujhse Lagan fame Aadesh will essay the male lead, popular Punjabi actress, Drishtii Grewal has been roped in to play the female lead. The pretty actress has done some credible work in the Northern film industry and is also a part of a Hollywood project titled Barefoot Warriors.

Apart from the duo, the movie comprises of other big names. Experienced actor Mukul Dev will play a pivotal role in the motion picture. The actor is currently working for his TV show 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897. The 47-year-old actor has over a decade long journey and has worked in both the mediums.

Another Film and TV actor Raj Zutshi plays an integral role in the story. Zutshi, 57, was last seen in Brothers (2015) and has been part of many projects.

The direction will be done by a debutante, while renowned D.O.P., S. Pappu who has worked for the Khiladi series will handle the cinematography. Moses Ferbnandes, who has worked in quite a few of Salman Khan’s films, will do the action sequences.

The cast and crew have already completed their first schedule and the film is set to hit the theatres in the month of April.

When contacted, Aadesh confirmed the news. He said, “Yes, I’m doing the film and I’m really excited about my debut.”