Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Classic: TV Hunks in Monochrome Avatar!

Shakti Arora
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Happy Feet!

Happy Feet!

more pics Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Aamir attends award function for Lata Mangeshkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2017 02:53 PM
25 Apr 2017 02:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for avoiding film awards finally broke the rule on Monday night and attended an award function where he was honoured with the Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar Award.

Aamir gave all the credit for this honour to his team of writers and directors.

"This is a huge honor for me, director Nitesh Tiwari and the entire team of 'Dangal'. I am very thankful to Lata Mangeshkar and Deenanath Mangeshkar Trust and entire Mangeshkar family," said the actor.

"A film gets its birth from its writer. This film has garnered so much love and support all over India, and its because of Tiwari. He wrote the script of this film and made a brilliant movie out of it.

"Whatever I achieved today in the film Industry is all because of writers and directors who have given me opportunity to be a part of their films and work with them," he added on Monday while attending 75th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar awards in Mumbai.

Aamir also received Vishesh Puraskar award along with Vyjanthimala and Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

The event was organised by Master Dinanath Smruti Pratishthan and Hridayesh Arts.

On work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's "Thugs of Hindostan" along with Amitabh Bachchan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Lata Mangeshkar, Aamir Khan, Dangal, Deenanath Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top