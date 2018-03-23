Home > Movie News > Movie News
Aamir Khan compliments Rani Mukerji for her fantabulous performance in Hichki!

It is not lesser known that Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji are the best of friends.

While the superstar is busy with his hectic schedule for Thugs of Hindostan in Jodhpur, Aamir took sometime off to watch Rani’s upcoming flick - Hichki.

What do you think of Aamir Khan & Rani Mukerji?

Aamir has always been supportive of films that focus on challenging subjects. After hearing heaps of praises about Rani’s performance in the film, Aamir wanted to watch the film before it releases. In a special screening organised for him by YRF in the city, an overjoyed Aamir took to Twitter to compliment Rani and the young actors who have played their part as students in the film.

Here’s what he had to say:

 

pic.twitter.com/2oBbHjg2cS

— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 22, 2018

 

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and Produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to touch the hearts of audience as it releases today on 23 March.

