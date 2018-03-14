Home > Movie News > Movie News
Aamir Khan joins Instagram on his birthday!

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2018 01:16 PM

Mumbai: As superstar Aamir Khan turns 53 today, the epitome of creativity and intelligence will expand his digital imprints by making his debut on Instagram.

Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking forward to extend this via an Instagram account. He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep his fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.

What do you think Aamir Khan?

 

This year, Aamir will have a working birthday as shooting for his mega project Thugs of Hindostan is underway in Jodhpur.

(Source: IANS)

