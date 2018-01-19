Aamir Khan keen on doing films with talent from China

Superstar Aamir Khan says it will be wonderful if Chinese and Indian talents make a film together.

As one of the most recognised Indian actors in China, Aamir has visited China twice since 2015. He said he felt Chinese and Indian people have many things in common when it refers to characters and social culture.

India and China enjoy a high level of civilisation with a diversity of cultures and a long history. Also, the countries' people attach great importance to family, he explained.

"There are many Chinese actors who are very talented...I really want to do films with talents from China. Your Chinese talents and us Indians, we should make a film together. I believe it'll be wonderful," Aamir told Xinhua news agency.

"I would like to see a lot of collaboration between creative people from China and India, making stories that people from both countries would love to see," the actor continued.

The actor's latest film "Secret Superstar" is due to hit the screen on the Chinese mainland on Friday. The film tells the story of Insia, a 14-year-old Indian girl, who wants to be a singer. Aamir played a "funny" musician in it.

"Dangal", Aamir's last film in which he acted as a strict father with three daughters, was regarded as a black horse in Chinese box offices in 2017, raking in nearly 1.3 billion yuan ($190 million), which surpassed any other Indian films' overseas earning, Xinhua reported.