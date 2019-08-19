News

Aamir Khan, Pritam and others work on Laal Singh Chaddha's music at his Panchgani Holiday Home

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited upcoming films. It is the official remake of Forest Gump.

The team is working on the music of the film at Aamir's house at Panchgani.  The actor who is going through the physical change for the film is also known to ace all the departments of creativity and the superstar is personally looking into the music of the film alongside Pritam who is the music director of Laal Singh Chaddha. In a picture, the team is seen having a calm, heartfelt evening and composing music amidst that light ambiance. Along with the actor and music composer, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and the director Advait Chandan were also present during the process. Music Composer Pritam took to his social media and wrote, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring. #LaalSinghChaddha”

Take a look below:

Tags > Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Forest Gump, #LaalSinghChaddha, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Advait Chandan, social media,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta...

Birthday celebration on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Pooja Sharma
Pooja Sharma
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days