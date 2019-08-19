Aamir Khan, Pritam and others work on Laal Singh Chaddha's music at his Panchgani Holiday Home

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited upcoming films. It is the official remake of Forest Gump.



The team is working on the music of the film at Aamir's house at Panchgani. The actor who is going through the physical change for the film is also known to ace all the departments of creativity and the superstar is personally looking into the music of the film alongside Pritam who is the music director of Laal Singh Chaddha. In a picture, the team is seen having a calm, heartfelt evening and composing music amidst that light ambiance. Along with the actor and music composer, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya and the director Advait Chandan were also present during the process. Music Composer Pritam took to his social media and wrote, “Spent a few days in the picturesque Panchgani with an amazing group of people working on the music of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Coming back here and working is always so inspiring. #LaalSinghChaddha”



