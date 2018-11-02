Aamir says SRK has outdone himself in 'Zero', Abhishek's special birthday wish for Aishwarya, Madhuri's dancing mission, and other Bollywood updates

Here we bring you some fresh news from the world of Bollywood. Take a look-



Rana Daggubati starts shooting for 'Housefull 4'



Actor Rana Daggubati, who has replaced veteran actor Nana Patekar in Housefull 4, has started shooting for the film.



Housefull 4 has been dogged by controversy. In October, filmmaker Sajid Khan stepped down as its director after he was accused of several sexual harassment incidents.



The film is being currently shot in Mumbai and stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.



Wish Remo choreographs me one day: Karisma Kapoor



Actress Karisma Kapoor, who was a celebrity guest on the fourth season of dance based reality show on Star plus Dance+, wishes to get choreographed by director-choreographer Remo D'Souza one day.



After the act, reminiscing about his journey, he shared a fact with Karisma that he was a part of her song Sundara sundara from Rakshak as a background dancer.





Appreciating his hard work and his successful journey, she said, "I wish Remo choreographs me some day."



Madhuri's dancing mission



Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene says she wants to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone.



Madhuri is doing it with her online dance platform -- Dance With Madhuri (DWM). She has partnered with telecom major Bharti Airtel to launch dance channel -- Let's Dance on Airtel Digital TV.



"Our vision for Dance with Madhuri is to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone," Madhuri said in a statement.



Abhishek's special birthday wish for Aishwarya



Actor Abhishek Bachchan sent out a special birthday wish for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who turned 45 on Thursday.



Aishwarya, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya took off for a short family vacation for the special day. The three of them were photographed by paparazzi as they made their way to the airport.



For his wife's birthday, Abhishek took to social media to share a black-and-white photograph. "Happy birthday wife. I love you! My happy place," he captioned the image, where the two are seen holding each other.



SRK has outdone himself in 'Zero': Aamir Khan



Superstar Aamir Khan saw the trailer of the upcoming film Zero and feels Shah Rukh Khan has outdone himself.



A special trailer screening was held on Wednesday, where Aamir was one of the guests. He took to Twitter and praised the cast and crew of the film.



Shah Rukh on Friday morning shared a photograph of himself along with Aamir and captioned it, "Hug from the Thug! Beat that!"



The film will release in December.



Discipline, honesty will help Ahan in Bollywood, says Suniel Shetty



Actor Suniel Shetty says if his son Ahaan Shetty, who will soon make his Hindi film debut, remains disciplined, honest and thinks about his producers more than anybody else, he will be successful in his career.



Suniel was interacting with the media at an award ceremony of Nitrrothon by Nitrro Bespoke Fitness here on Tuesday.



His son Ahan is being launched as an actor by producer Sajid Nadiadwala in a remake of Telugu hit RX 100.



Talking about his son's debut, Suniel said, "He is a simple boy and God has been kind to him. He will start shooting his film soon. He has associated with a good script, producer and director in his debut film.”



“Everything is good and if lady luck favours him, if he stays disciplined and honest and if he thinks about his producers more than anybody else, he will be successful. Otherwise, it's someone up there who has to take care of him."



