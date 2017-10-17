Which show looks more promising?
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's quirky character Shakti Kumaarr from his forthcoming movie "Secret Superstar" has been inspired by Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor
Aamir said in a statement: "One of the secrets from 'Secret Superstar' is that in this film, I have used some lines that film actors usually use in their personal life and whenever I meet them. I tend to remember some lines from it, and I have used those lines while playing my character in the film.
"For example, when I met Jeetuji (Jeetendra) for the very first time, I found him as a very humorous person. He had come to visit Nasir (filmmaker Nasir Hussain) sahab once and I was sitting with them that time. I was an assistant to Nasir sahab then. Jeetuji said, 'Nasir sahab, I have been offered a film which has a double role'. Jeetuji laughed and said I can't do one role properly and I have been offered two roles.
"Further, he said that it's perfectly fine, I'll do it well and said 'Buck up India'... The way he said 'Buck Up India', I found it so charming that time that it remained in my mind, and now also if we meet somewhere, he says, 'Son, you have a release now... Buck Up India! It will do very good'.
"The way Jeetuji uses that phrase 'Buck up India' is something I like and I have used that in 'Secret Superstar'."
What about Anil?
"One thing about Anil Kapoor I have noticed is that whenever he is done talking on call, he doesn't say bye once, he says bye about 15-20 times on call. So while speaking with him on call when I say, 'Anil, see you bye', he says 'Bye, bye, bye, bye, bye' in series. My character uses this trait also."
"Secret Superstar" is a film which brings out the inner superstar of a teenage girl who is dreaming to become a singer and how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden.
Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Friday.
(Source: IANS)
