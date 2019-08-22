News

Aamir's daughter posts pic with boyfriend; draws concern of fans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Aug 2019 08:13 PM

MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khans daughter Ira has posted a new happy photo of herself with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, but fans are concerned about her because she used "intense hashtags" like #existentialcrisis in her caption.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

"Everything will be okay. #missyou #life #existentialcrisis #acceptance #notsomidlifecrisis #love #relationship #sofarsogood #us #theworld #humanity #keepcalm #itsokay #smile," Ira captioned the photo in which Mishaal is holding Ira from behind.

Although some fans found the photo to be "nice", one particular asked: "Why?" Another wrote: "intense hashtags". Another user asked her to elaborate on what she means by "everything".

Referring to the popular line -- "All Izz Well" -- from Aamir's blockbuster film "3 Idiots", one follower wrote: "All Izz Well".
past seven days