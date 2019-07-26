News

Abhay Deol jokes about why he is rarely seen on screen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 08:15 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol on Thursday shared a meme created around his career trajectory. Instead of feeling bad, the "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" actor took things in a positive manner, saying "it ain't over till it's over".

"Found this online. Illustrates very well a question I get asked by the people and the press all the time. 'Why do we not see you more often on the big screen?' It's a loaded question, one I cannot answer in short. Maybe one day I will write a book about it. But then, I've already raked up enough trouble over the years, a book might land too many punches," he wrote on Instagram along with the meme, which is divided into two parts. Its left section features Abhay's photograph with his name written on it while the right side has his photograph with "Ab-nahi-hay' marked on it.

Responding to the meme, Abhay shared that he has "3 films in post production and I'm starting 2 more".

"As the great Lenny Kravitz once sang, 'it ain't over till it's over.'," he added.

Abhay recently featured in the Netflix film, "Chopsticks".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Abhay Deol, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye, Illustrates, 3 films, Bollywood, movies, Chopsticks, Lenny Kravitz,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Anne Hathaway announces...
  • Pritam [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Pritam loves working with...
  • Alia Bhatt[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Playful' Alia...
  • Neetu [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Neetu shares Rishi's...
  • Big B[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Big B's 'word...
  • Priyanka Chopra[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Can't wait to be...

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets about her personal life
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup lines'
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

past seven days