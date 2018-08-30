Abhishek’s reaction on walking out of Paltan, Anushka’s journey as Mamta, Rock On completes 10 years and other Bollywood updates

MUMBAI: Time to smile as here we bring you the hot news and happenings from the world of Bollywood! Read on…

Farah Khan calls Sushant 'one-shot wonder'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan, who has shot her first song with Sushant Singh Rajput, has called the actor a "one-shot wonder".

Farah was shooting a song for the Bollywood remake of The Fault In Our Stars, which has been titled Kizie Aur Manny, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. This will mark the popular casting director's maiden foray behind the camera.

"The one-shot wonder Sushant Singh Rajput and I shooting our first song for Mukesh Chhabra's Kizie Aur Manny," Farah wrote alongside a photograph of herself with Sushant.

The Raabta actor tweeted that he his honored to work with Farah for the first time in a movie.

"I am honored and how, my first with Farah Khan in a film, and finally as an actor. Thank you so much ma'am, today is such a special day," he added.

Sushant plays the title role with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the movie. The film is presented by Fox Star Studios.

The Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars was directed by Josh Boone. It received worldwide recognition with strong critical and commercial success for its portrayal of a sensitive and unique love story that blossoms between the two lead characters.

Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort played the leads in the film which traces the life of a young girl suffering from cancer, who subsequently meets a boy at a support group and falls in love with him.

Josh Green, the author of the book "The Fault in Our Stars", had earlier said he found it amazing that his piece of work was being made into a film in India.

Impossible for anyone to take Kishore Kumar's place: Asha Bhosle

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle says late singer Kishore Kumar was one of a kind and it is impossible for anyone to take his place.

While shooting for an episode of the music reality show Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Asha spoke about one of her favourite co-singers Kishore Kumar, read a statement.

She even shared anecdotes about recording the song "Eena meena deeka" from the 1957 film Aasha.

"Kishore Kumar was one of a kind. He swayed everyone with his mellifluous voice and even made everyone around him happy always," Asha said.

"He has been a true gem to the music industry. I have always enjoyed working with him. It is really impossible for anyone to take his place today," she added.

The two had delivered hit songs like "Aap yahan aaye kisliye", "Chhod do anchal zamana kya kahega" and "O saathi chal".

I was always intrigued by the army: Siddhanth Kapoor

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, who will next be seen playing an Indian Army officer in J.P. Dutta's film Paltan, says the profession always intrigued him.

The Haseena Parkar actor is known for playing grey characters in films. So, it was a great change for him to play an Indian Army officer.

"I was always very intrigued by the army. I love their uniform, tanks, guns and everything. So when I was approached for this film, it was an instant yes from my side," Siddhanth said in a statement.

"It didn't strike me till I got the uniform in my hand and I wore it. It was an emotional moment for me," he added.

Paltan is releasing next month.

Look beyond obvious to excel in life: Subhash Ghai

With Teachers' Day coming up, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has a message for all the students. He says it is important "to look beyond the obvious".

"I would like to give a message to all the students -- to look beyond the obvious. When you study anything or work on anything, try to go into details because God lies in details and around the obvious," Ghai said in a statement.

"The moment you are going to look beyond the obvious, you will find something new in it and you will excel in the job," added the director.

Ghai has been honoured by Sony YAY! as part of their flagship Teachers' Day initiative 'Heroes Behind The Heroes'. The initiative honours and recognizes the hard work put in by the teachers of global icons from diverse fields.

"I must congratulate Sony YAY! and the entire team for this great initiative. This initiative is going to inspire many teachers and people who believe in the philosophy of equality education, people who believe that they should bring out the new India -- Nayi Soch, Naya Bharat," he added.

Minissha Lamba plays a double role in theatre debut

Actress Minissha Lamba, who has taken up television show Internet Wala Love, will soon make her theatre debut with multiple roles in Mirror Mirror, directed by Saif Hyder Hasan.

She will perform the play, presented by theatre production company AGP World, on 8 September at Kamani Auditorium here.

A story of sibling rivalry, Mirror Mirror traces the relationship between identical twins Minal and Maanya, essayed by Minissha. In its 75-minute narrative, the play will tell the story of a woman placed in the most extraordinary circumstances that forever change her destiny, said a statement.

Hasan, who has also written the play, said, "Mirror Mirror is a psychological roller-coaster ride that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. It's a great exercise for any actor, since performing 13 different characters on stage is no mean feat. I'm excited about the premiere show in New Delhi."

Ashvin Gidwani, Producer and Managing Director, AGP World, said, "Minissha Lamba, in her debut performance on stage, plays the main lead and her performance will leave the audience in awe and wanting for more.

"This edge of the seat and gritty drama will keep you guessing till the last moment."

Always wanted to start off as a romantic actor: Aayush Sharma

Actor Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with Loveratri, says he always wanted to start his movie career with the romantic genre.

Aayush spoke to the media here when he visited K.C. College to promote the movie along with his co-star Warina Hussain here on Wednesday.

Asked whether the romance or action genre excites him more as an actor, he said, "For now, being a part of romantic films excites me. I always wanted to start off as a romantic actor.

"When I was growing up, I used to see actors going on mountains and doing romantic songs. I always wanted to do that but slowly, I would love to venture into action as well."

Talking about audience response to the film's trailer and songs, Aayush said, "It feels really nice when you get so much love and support from the audience in your first film itself.

"It boosts our energy and it increases our confidence to do better. Our film's songs and trailer have received a positive response from the audience. So, we are feeling nervous and excited to see how the audience reacts to the film when it releases in theatres."

He believes survival in Bollywood is tough.

"Sometimes it gets easy to be a part of the good film and to work with good co-actors and director. There are a lot of factors that determine the success of a film, but I think your consistency ultimately decides whether you are going to stay there for a longer period or not," said Aayush, who is the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan.

Aayush admits that without Salman's support, his entry into films would have taken a very long time.

"I never thought I could become an actor because it is very difficult to get a platform like Loveratri, and I didn't plan to become an actor. I never had any film contacts and I didn't even know what is the right path to get into films.

"There are lots of talented actors out there who are struggling for a very long time, but they might not get an opportunity to work in a film like Loveratri. So, if in my case, if I wasn't launched by Salman bhai, then it would have taken a long time for me to work in films.

"I just feel very lucky to be part of Loveratri and showcase my talent to the audience."

The film is a musical romantic drama produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. It is releasing on 5 October.

Film on triple talaq in the works

Road to Sangam director Amit Rai is working on a neo-noir thriller Mansuba.

Produced by Addiva Films, Mansuba will explore the subject of how victims of triple talaq become prey to social anarchy.

"Mansuba underlines the weakening social fabric of the nation. It also presents a perfected version of the truth as it gets venomously distorted, perversely manipulated and then suddenly turned over on its head," Rai said in a statement to a leading publication.

Explaining the rationale behind the film, writer-producer Naghma A Qaiyyum said, "Mansuba is shocking and thought-provoking. The film is also in line with our endeavour to produce good cinema and back strong content-driven films."

To this, Kahkkashan Firoz, Managing Director at Addiva Films, added, "It's a story that people will bond to, created in a genre which is becoming extremely popular with Indian moviegoers. We are very confident the film will be appreciated for its entertainment appeal as well as strong substance."

Creative Producer NM Pasha said, "The aesthetic and design language of the film is of utmost importance to truthfully bridge the rich historical, political and cultural ethos of this story."

On the film's cast, co-producer Viren Thambidorai said, "We are roping in A-list stars for the film to ensure that the film reaches its intended impact and audiences."

However, no names have been announced yet.

'Bhairava Geetha' is high-intensity action-packed love story: RGV

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says the upcoming Telugu-Kannada bilingual Bhairava Geetha is a high-intensity action-packed love story.

Varma, who is jointly producing the film with Bhaskar, says the film has a background of violent class struggles.

"Siddhartha‘s Bhairava Geetha lead actors are Dhananjay and Irra. It's a high-intensity action-packed love story in a background of class struggle," he tweeted.

The film marks the debut of Siddhartha as the director and stars actors Dhananjay and Irra.

Dhananjay has previously worked in films like Jessie, Tagaru, Badmaash and Boxer.

Varma is currently busy with D-Company, a web series for which he has collected material for over two-decades.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Memorial made for Pran to keep him alive in memories

Veteran actor Late Pran was one of the greatest villains of B-town. He was one of the greatest diamonds which India lost in the year 2013. Pran had worked in several hit films. To pay him tribute, Indian government has named a chowk after him as "Pran Chowk" in Bandra, Mumbai. Yesterday, there was an opening ceremony of the chowk where along with Pran’s family, actor Jackie Shroff and Karan Johar's mother Roohi Johar were present to pay him tribute.

Abhishek Bachchan says that it was devastating for him to leave Paltan

It came as a shocker when Abhishek Bachchan exited from JP Dutta's Paltan only a couple of days before the shoot for the film was about to start. The actor was replaced by Harshvardhan Rane and the film is nearing its release. Abhishek started his career in the year 2000 with Dutta's Refugee. After that, he worked with the Border director in LOC Kargil and Umrao Jaan alongside his wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During an interactive session with media, Abhishek was asked about the same and he said that it was devastating for him to leave the film since it was J.P Dutta who had launched him in the industry. He also further stated that it was heartbreaking for him to do so and not stand by him during the course of the making.

Anushka Sharma shares her journey as Mamta

Anushka Sharma is busy these days promoting her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga. She has shared a video in which she is seen sharing how she became Mamta, her character in the film, and what all preparation she did to get into the skin of the character.

‘Rock On’ turns 10 years old

Rock On was one of the most loved movies when it released way back in 2008. The movie was super hit at the box office. The music was one of the main reasons why the film was such a huge success. Farhan Akhtar, who debuted with Rock On as an actor, has shared a post on his Instagram profile and captioned it saying that he has the best memories while making this movie.