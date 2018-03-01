Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Abhishek starts shooting for 'Manmarziyan'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2018 05:22 PM

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film 'Manmarziyan,' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script. 

"Almost time... 'Manmarziyan'," Abhishek captioned the image.

The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee in an interview said the film "is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap."

This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project. 

 
 
Tags > Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap Aanand L. Rai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
01 Mar 2018 08:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar
Rohit Suchanti celebrates Holi with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh

In pics: Yeh Rishta team shoots in Rishikesh
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days