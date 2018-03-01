Abhishek starts shooting for 'Manmarziyan'

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film 'Manmarziyan,' directed by Anurag Kashyap.



Abhishek on Thursday took to Twitter and shared a photograph of the script.



"Almost time... 'Manmarziyan'," Abhishek captioned the image.



The film, directed by Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.



Taapsee in an interview said the film "is a beautiful mix of the different worlds of filmmakers Aanand L. Rai and Anurag Kashyap."



This will be the first time that Abhishek will be collaborating with Taapsee and Vicky for a project.