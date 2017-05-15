Actor Powers Boothe dead

Actor Powers Boothe, who starred in films like "Sin City" and "The Avengers", is dead. He was 68.



Boothe died in his sleep at his home here on May 14 morning, of natural causes, his agent said, reports mirror.co.uk



Boothe appeared in several comic book shows and movies, portraying Senator Roark in "Sin City" and its sequel "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For". He also had a small role in "The Avengers", and even played Gideon Malick for 11 episodes on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D".



As a voice actor, he voiced Gorilla Grodd and Red Tornado on the animated "Justice League" series.



He also played former mayor Lamar Wyatt for 26 episodes of the country drama "Nashville", as well as Judge "Wall" Hatflied on "Hatfields & McCoys".



Actor Beau Bridges tweeted the news of Boothe's passing: "It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband."



In 1980, Boothe took home the Emmy for lead actor in a limited series or special for playing infamous cult leader Jim Jones in "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones".



According to a representative, there will be a private service held in Texas where Boothe was from.



A memorial celebration in his honour is being considered for a future date.

