This actor was the original choice for Ranveer Singh's role in Kapil Dev biopic

MUMBAI: Kabir Khan’s '83 is one of the most anticipated movies for many reasons. First, the movie is based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, and second, Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of Kapil Dev.



The cast and crew of the movie has already started prepping for the film. They kickstarted the preparation in Dharamshala, and none other than Kapil Dev himself was seen training Ranveer and giving him a lesson or two to ace the game of cricket.



Now, there is a buzz going around that Ranveer wasn’t the first choice to play the lead. It was Randeep Hooda who was supposed to play Kapil Dev. As per media reports, Ranveer’s role was offered to Randeep, and the movie was supposed to be directed by Sanjay Pooran Singh. This was formally announced, and the look test was done too.



But due to some circumstances, the project went into the hands of Kabir Khan and Ranveer bagged the role. Well, looks like Kapil Dev’s biopic was destined to come in Ranveer's kitty.