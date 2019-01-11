News

Actors and filmmakers meet PM Modi to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute to 'nation building'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 01:30 PM
New Delhi: Jan 10 (IANS) A delegation of young Hindi film actors and filmmakers like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday to discuss how the entertainment industry can contribute to nation building.

Karan, who was a part of past industry meetings with the PM, led the delegation which included names like Ekta Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

After the meeting, where the Bollywood squad clicked a group selfie with Modi, Karan wrote on Instagram: "Powerful and timely conversations can bring about change and this was one of what we hope will become a regular conversation. Meeting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi today was an incredible opportunity.


"As a community, there is a huge interest to contribute to nation building. There is so much that we want to do. And can do and this dialogue was towards how and what ways we can do that. When the youngest country (in demography) joins hands with the largest movie industry in the world, we hope to be a force to reckon with. Together we would love to inspire and ignite positive changes to a transformative India."

Karan also thanked the government on behalf of the film industry for the GST reduction in movie ticket prices that was implemented recently. It was a result of the meetings held with the PM last year.

While their past meetings drew ire for zero women representation, this time Alia, Ekta, Ashwiny and Bhumi lent the woman power.

(Source: IANS)
Tags > Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her...

Madhuri Dixit overwhelmed after watching her tribute act on Dance+4
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Amrita Rao dons Meenaitai Thackeray's look...

Amrita Rao dons Meenaitai Thackeray's look to promote Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days