Hot Downloads

Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

quickie
Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

I want to fly: Deeksha Kanwal Sonalkar

more quickie Click Here

Slideshow

TV beauties in MARATHI look!

Anita Hassanandani and Divyanka Tripathi
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
30 Jan 2017 04:47 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Being ISOLATED is the worst part of Bigg Boss : Bani J
Being ISOLATED is the worst part of Bigg Boss :... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Actors Samantha, Naga Chaitanya engaged

By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jan 2017 01:30 PM
30 Jan 2017 01:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made their relationship official last year after being romantically involved for nearly three years, got engaged on Sunday.

A source close to Chaitanya told us: "It was a very private affair and only the families of the couple and very close friends were present. They kept the venue a secret as they didn’t want public to come hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple."

The ceremony took place at a plush hotel.

Samantha's parents and her close friends from Chennai, where she grew up and studied, were present.

"Samantha wore a specially designed outfit by Kresha Bajaj. She was really excited about it," the source said.

Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu romantic-drama "Ye Maaya Chesave" and went on to work together in films such as "Autonagar Surya" and "Manam".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya, engaged, actors, Chennai,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest