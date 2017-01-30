Actors Samantha, Naga Chaitanya engaged

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who made their relationship official last year after being romantically involved for nearly three years, got engaged on Sunday.



A source close to Chaitanya told us: "It was a very private affair and only the families of the couple and very close friends were present. They kept the venue a secret as they didn’t want public to come hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple."



The ceremony took place at a plush hotel.



Samantha's parents and her close friends from Chennai, where she grew up and studied, were present.



"Samantha wore a specially designed outfit by Kresha Bajaj. She was really excited about it," the source said.



Chaitanya and Samantha first met on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu romantic-drama "Ye Maaya Chesave" and went on to work together in films such as "Autonagar Surya" and "Manam".

(Source: IANS)