Actress Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani arrested

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested by the cops on the allegation of being involved in a gambling racket.
A source revealed, 'Himalaya was arrested by Amboli police yesterday. He has been behind bars since yesterday.'
We contacted a senior official from Amboli Police Station, Mr. Bharat Gaikwad, who asked us to call him back in some time.
We promise to keep readers updated on the same.
Do you like the new look of Sanjivani?
Who is your favourite Radha-Krishna jodi?
Add new comment