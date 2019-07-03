News

Actress Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani arrested

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
03 Jul 2019 02:28 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Maine Pyaar Kiya actress Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested by the cops on the allegation of being involved in a gambling racket.

A source revealed, 'Himalaya was arrested by Amboli police yesterday. He has been behind bars since yesterday.'

We contacted a senior official from Amboli Police Station, Mr. Bharat Gaikwad, who asked us to call him back in some time.

We promise to keep readers updated on the same.

