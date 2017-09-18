Actor Gracy Singh's mother, Verjinder Kaur, who was a senior member of Brahma Kumaris, passed away at the age of 70, last week in New Delhi.

The Lagaan actress who is currently in Delhi for the last rites, expressed, "My mother has been my pillar of strength, always standing by me in everything I did. I will always miss her presence. She was very loving and always kept smiling... even in the last moment, she smiled and left peacefully without much pain."

TellyChakkar.com hopes that Gracy gets the strength to bear this loss and overcomes the pain as soon as possible after all, Zindegi Aage Badhne Ka Naam Hai. - Life never stops!