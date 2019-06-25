News

This actress to star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi in Bunty Aur Babli sequel?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jun 2019 04:35 PM

MUMBAI: The film Bunty Aur Babli was loved by the audience. It stars Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.  It is already known how after 14 years, the film will have a sequel. The second installment will have the original lead pair and also a pair from the younger generation. Siddhant Chaturvedi has already been locked, reports stated. Now, according to the latest reports, Yash Raj Films is planning to launch Sharvari Wagh opposite Siddhant in its much-anticipated Bunty Aur Babli sequel.

If PeepingMoon.com’s sources are to be believed, the debutante actress has bagged a role in the film.

Sharvari is Gold actor Sunny Kaushal’s girlfriend. She is a Science student of Ruparel College in Mumbai and has studied acting at the Jeff Goldberg Studio for theatre and also done dance workshops at Danceworx.

