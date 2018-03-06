Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Adah Sharma and Disha Patani join Sushant & Rajkummar for their next film

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
06 Mar 2018 04:05 PM

Mumbai: TellyChakkar was the first one to report about the reunion of the Kai Po Che stars – Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao – on the silver screen. The highly anticipated movie will see Sushant and Rajkummar playing close friends. The untitled venture will be the comeback vehicle for veteran film actor Satish kaushik, who is directing a movie after a gap of four years.

TellyChakkar has another exclusive piece of information from the upcoming movie. According to a little birdie, Adah Sharma has been finalised to play the female protagonist in the flick. The 1920 actress has been in the industry for a decade now. This movie will undoubtedly be one of her biggest projects till date. Not much is known about her character but if an insider is to be believed, “the male protagonists have more screen space and role than the female characters.” She was seen as a second fiddle in 2014’s Hasee Toh Phasee and was seen as a lead in Commando 2 (2017).

(Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao hit hat-trick with Satish Kaushik’s next)

Another beauty has also joined the startling star cast. The gorgeous Disha Patani will also be seen in the movie, although just in a cameo. If our information is to be believed, the prepossessing lady will only be seen in a brief appearance. The Cadbury girl is currently prepping for her upcoming release Baaghi 2, alongside her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The makers have tried their best to keep all the details about their character and such under wraps.

As per our exclusive information, the motion picture will go on floors by 13 March. The first schedule will be set in the interiors of Punjab. It is expected to release by the end of next year.

What do you think about Adah Sharma, Disha Patani, Rajkummar Rao and Sushant Singh Rajput?

This will be Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao’s third film together. Both the talented lads are doing wonders in their career. Their work front looks impressive with an interesting lineup of films.

Are you excited for the film? Comment below your excitement and share it with your friends.

Tags > Adah Sharma, Disha Patani, Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Satish Kaushik, Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando 2, 1920, Baaghi 2,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
06 Mar 2018 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Suyyash and Alok share their Gully Cricket days
Suyyash and Alok share their Gully Cricket days | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan...

Ajay Devgn, Ileana D Cruz & Sunidhi Chauhan in Super Dancer
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days