Adah Sharma inspired to try new dance styles

Actress Adah Sharma says after shooting a song opposite choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva for 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' she is inspired to try new dance styles.
"After I shot for one of the songs opposite Prabhudheva in 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' I am super inspired to try new styles of dance and well, just dance a lot more! For everyone asking for more dance videos lots lots soon," Adah tweeted alongside a photograph of herself flaunting her pink tresses on Wednesday.
The Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' a sequel to Prabhudheva's 'Charlie Chaplin,' which released in 2002.
Adah will be making her Tamil film debut with the project.
