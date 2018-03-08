Home > Movie News > Movie News
Adah Sharma inspired to try new dance styles

08 Mar 2018 06:30 PM

Actress Adah Sharma says after shooting a song opposite choreographer-actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva for 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' she is inspired to try new dance styles.

"After I shot for one of the songs opposite Prabhudheva in 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' I am super inspired to try new styles of dance and well, just dance a lot more! For everyone asking for more dance videos lots lots soon," Adah tweeted alongside a photograph of herself flaunting her pink tresses on Wednesday. 

The Tamil film 'Charlie Chaplin 2,' a sequel to Prabhudheva's 'Charlie Chaplin,' which released in 2002. 

Adah will be making her Tamil film debut with the project.

