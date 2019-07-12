News

Aditi Govitrikar brings 'Mr. India' to 2019

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Govitrikar features in the recreation of the song "Zindagi ki yehi reet hai" from the 1987 super hit, "Mr. India".

"It's the same song that was in 'Mr. India', which was picturized on Anil Kapoor. We have reshot the song. The experience of recreating the song was unique because it's the first time that I have acted in a song that was always a hit," Aditi said.

"It was also a great experience because I had these two beautiful twin girls with me, Sky and Samar, and they were absolutely delightful. We had to do a lot of activities and we had a blast doing it. The song was shot in the beautiful location of Panchgani. Overall it was a great experience," she added.

The actress, who has featured in movies such as "Bheja Fry 2" and "16 December", will be soon seen in "Koi Jaane Na".

Source: IANS

