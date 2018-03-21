Home > Movie News > Movie News
Is Aditi Rao Hydari insecure of Richa Chadha?

21 Mar 2018 02:47 PM

Mumbai: The trailer of Sudhir Mishra's DaasDev that features Richa Chadha as Paro, Aditi Rao Hydari as Chandni and Rahul Bhatt as Dev has created an intrigue amongst the audience as they await for the release of the film in the coming weeks.

Ever since the beginning of the promotional stints, there were rumors doing rounds that Aditi and Richa didn’t get along. While the actresses may have subtly tried to press the rumors off, now we hear that Aditi is insecure with her part in the film as she wanted to play Richa's role.

Not just that, the actress has even mentioned during press interviews that she desired and requested to the director that she wanted to play Paro. And now that Richa is been praised for her role in the trailer, sources suggest that the film crew sees unpleasantries flying between the two actresses.

It’s also been observed Aditi is missing in action while promoting the film. “She might not promote the film during city tours owing to Richa’s presence,” sources informed.

DaasDev will hit the theatres soon.  

