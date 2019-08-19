Aditya Roy Kapur to get engaged to girlfriend Diva Dhawan soon?

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur, who has acted in films like Guzaarish, Aashiqui 2 and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, is set to begin the new chapter of his life! Report has it that he will soon tie the knot with model and girlfriend Diva Dhawan.

According to report in Mumbai Mirror, the two, who have been dating for a year now, have decided to take the plunge. The report stated, “The couple is planning to get engaged in the next couple of months and will marry next year.”

Earlier, when reports about the two had surfaced internet, the duo has denied the relationship. Even on Karan Johar’s chat show, when Aditya was asked about his alleged girlfriend Diva he had told Karan that they just once went out for dinner and stories started.