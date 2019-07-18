News

Aditya shares photo with 'ringmaster' Mahesh Bhatt

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jul 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur shared a photograph of himself with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who he described as the "ringmaster", from the sets of his next film "Sadak 2".

Aditya on Wednesday shared the image on Instagram. In the photograph, Aditya and Mahesh can be seen having a conversation.

He captioned it: "A new beginning with the ringmaster Mahesh."

"Sadak 2" will see Mahesh Bhatt's return to the director's chair after almost two decades.

The film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Anand. It is scheduled to release on July 10, 2020.

"Sadak 2" is a sequel to the hit 1991 film "Sadak", a romantic thriller, which featured Pooja and Sanjay. It was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991 with a popular musical score.

(SourcE: IANS)

