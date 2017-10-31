Acterss Kriti Kharbanda, who has turned 27, feels age is just a number and that one can't decide anyone's worth based on their age.

"I honestly think age is just a number. As long as you have the passion and stamina, you keep going. If you allow someone else to determine how good or bad you are and whether you're worth it or not according to your age, then it's your fault," Kriti told IANS.

"If you give up just thinking ‘Oh, I'm old now!', that doesn't work either. I think it totally depends on your attitude towards it," she added.

Kriti turned a year older on October 29. She had a Halloween-themed birthday party.

How has the meaning of celebrating birthday changed with time?

"Honestly, it hasn't. Because when I was younger, everyone around me was having birthday parties while I was working and not acting my age. Today, I feel 19 again because I have gone back in time. I'm doing something for myself for a change. I'm thoroughly enjoying the idea. I'm trying to make up for lost time," said the actress.

Kriti will soon be seen on the big screen in "Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana".

(Source: IANS)