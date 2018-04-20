Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Agnihotri claims getting threats over 'Mohammad And Urvashi'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Apr 2018 07:21 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri says he has been receiving threats for using "Mohammad" in his upcoming short film "Mohammad and Urvashi".

"Fundamentalism in religion and fear of sin have always bothered me. I wanted to probe the role Of greed, lust, fear, sin creatively. Here Mohammad is a metaphor for faith and Urvashi of illusion. In a battle of fundamentalism and illusion who wins? Or is it the third dimension. Since I announced this film, a certain section has been threatening me for using 'Mohammad' in my film.

"I am receiving such threats every day," Agnihotri said in a statement.

What do you think about Vivek Agnihotri?

The filmmaker says this proves his point that "fundamentalism and marketing of religion has made us blind, but to run a society we need rationality".

"Mohammad and Urvashi" is slated to release digitally on HumaraMovie on April 24. It depicts the inner conflict of a God-fearing man who has surrendered himself to his religion and his human side that leads him astray, who he believes is the devil.

The film features Mayukh Ray, Manoj Raghubir Sharma and Khushboo Upadhyay.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vivek Agnihotri, Mohammad, Mayukh Ray, Manoj Raghubir Sharma, Khushboo Upadhyay,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

pic of the day
Cuteness Overloaded

Cuteness Overloaded

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days