Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan to be seen together on screen, Zoya Akhtar clears rumours about Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh teases Alia Bhatt about Ranbir Kapoor, and other Bollywood Updates

This is what Zoya Akhtar has to say about ‘Gully Boy’

After wooing audience by his acting in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Ranveer Singh is geared up for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. In the upcoming film, he will be seen as a rapper from the streets of Mumbai. There were rumours that the film is a biopic, but Zoya has cleared the air by saying to media that it’s a work of fiction. Take a look at this video:

Ranveer Singh teases Alia Bhatt about Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh unveiled the trailer of Gully Boy at a grand event yesterday. At the event when Alia was asked to strike out similarities between Ranveer and Ranbir, the actress replied, "They have quite a few similarities. They are both superb human beings and are outstanding actors. Both of them are special to me. The only difference is that I'm doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with other."

But Ranveer being his usual funny self promptly added, "Ek thoda zyada special hai, ek thoda kam." And Miss Bhatt couldn't stop blushing. Check out the video here:

Sushant Singh Rajput on Me Too

Bollywood’s #MeToo wave is far from over and Tanushree Dutta is being referred as the torchbearer of the movement. Back in August, rumours were doing the rounds that Sushant Singh Rajput had gotten a little too friendly with his Kizie Aur Manny co-star Sanjana Sanghi. The newcomer was said to be very uncomfortable with his behaviour.

Sushant, however, denied the allegations and said to media that “It was paradoxical because it [the #MeToo movement] was something that I stand for.”

Sonali Bendre wishes Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday

Sonali Bendre wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. She shared a picture featuring Sussanne Khan, Hrithik and herself on Twitter and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always! Lots of love! @iHrithik.”

For all those who don’t know, Hrithik and his ex-wife, Sussanne share a lovely rapport with Sonali. When Sonali was diagnosed with cancer, Sussanne and Hrithik along with their other friends had jetted off to New York to be with the actress who was undergoing cancer treatment.

Ranveer Singh is in demand!

Last year proved to be special for Ranveer Singh. Not just he got married with the girl of his dreams—Deepika Padukone—but he also delivered hit films including Simmba and Padmaavat. Fans are calling it the era of Ranveer Singh and there is no doubt about this.

The actor is on a different high as the collective business of both his movies has touched and gone above the 500 crore mark. Yes, you read that right. Even trade expert Taran Adarsh recently took to Twitter and tipped the hat. He wrote, "2018 was a momentous year for Ranveer Singh, professionally... The year began with #Padmaavat [crossed ₹ 300 cr] and concluded with #Simmba [crossed ₹ 200 cr, still running]... Like they say, ऊपर वाला जब देता है तो छप्पर फाड़ के देता है... Two solid BLOCKBUSTERS in one year!"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan to be seen together on screen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, according to media reports, has signed Mani Ratnam’s next period film. She has given her final nod to her first director Mani Ratnam. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel Ponniyin Selvan (The Son of Ponni) and reports are rife that the director is keen on getting Amitabh Bachchan on board. Although Mani Ratnam has narrated the story to Big B, a confirmation from his end is yet to come, but he has liked the idea.