"Golmaal Again" and "Secret Superstar" are releasing around the festive occasion of Diwali, but there is no bad blood between Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and actor Ajay Devgn. The "Dangal" star has praised Ajay by calling him a "great guy".

Aamir took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photograph with Ajay.

"Here's to ‘Golmaal'. Met Ajay after so long. What a great guy," Aamir tweeted.

The two actors were seen together in the popular 1997 comedy-drama film "Ishq" along with Juhi Chawla and Kajol.

Ajay wished good luck to Aamir's film "Secret Superstar", which will release on October 19.

"Good guys always win... secret or not! Best of luck 'Secret Superstar'," wrote Ajay.

Ajay-starrer "Golmaal Again", which is the fourth film in the popular "Golmaal" franchise, will hit the screens on October 20.

