Ajay Devgn-Kajol to come together for their tenth film?

MUMBAI: One of the Bollywood couples who set major couple goals is the Jodi of stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol. The two are one of the most adorable couples of the industry and fans love their chemistry.



Speaking about work, they worked in many films together including Toonpur ka superhero, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Haal E Dil, Gundaraj nad many more. Now, the duo will soon be seen coming together for the historical drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. According to the latest rumour, the two are allegedly keen to work together on another film and apparently a romantic-comedy.



According to reports, they are waiting for a polished script, following which they will sit down for a final narration. According to reports on Mid-Day, the development happened during Kajol’s birthday week, when she flew to Bhuj to spend time with Ajay. Although the Devgns have not spilled any beans about the project, reports say that the film will be based on a mature couple and their take on romance. The report also claimed that ‘Romance Aur Kya’, ‘Dhoka Around The Corner’, and ‘Dhoka’, are the three titles that have been registered. If everything goes as planned, then the film is expected to go on floors in 2020.