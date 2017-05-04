Ajaz Khan not in 'Golmaal Again'

Actor Ajaz Khan of reality TV show "Bigg Boss 7" fame, who had sparked rumours of joining the cast of "Golmaal Again", is not a part of the film, the project's publicist has confirmed.

Earlier this week, the actor had retweeted a photo featuring him and the film's director Rohit Shetty on its set.

The film's official publicists on Thursday issued a statement clarifying that Ajaz is not a part of the movie.

"Golmaal Again", which is the fourth instalment of the "Golmaal" franchise stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.

The comedy film is set for Diwali release.

(Source: IANS)