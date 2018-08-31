Akshay beats the mid-week blues, Deepika modifies her RK tattoo, Priyanka and Nick’s holiday in Mexico, and other Bollywood updates

MUMBAI: For all the Bollywood buffs, here we bring an exciting list of news and updates on your favourite stars. Read on-

Fatima, Sanya all for carefree, fun breaks

Dangal actors Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra are all for breaks in their otherwise fast-paced lives.

Both the actresses, brand ambassadors of Kitkat, feature in its new campaign 'Karo jo karna hai, break mein banta hai', which reiterates the importance of breaks in people's lives and encourages them to not have fear of judgments during breaks.

Fatima said in a statement, "Even as actors, expectations, and judgments surround us and we constantly try to balance our lives between what we like and what others ask us to do. This campaign is a refreshing reminder to have fun and be ourselves at least in our breaks."

Sanya said, "Today's lives are fast-paced and everyone needs a break."

On the work front, Fatima will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, while Sanya has been cast in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha.

Why Richa Chadha never took casting couch route

Actress Richa Chadha has faced casting couch "a couple of times", but she says she never chose that route even if it would have made life easier for her.

An outspoken actress, Richa shared her thoughts on matters of casting couch in web show The Girl Tribe, read a statement.

Talking about how it's not imperative to go through casting couch in order to make it in the industry, Richa said, "It is something that women and men, who want to get into the business, must know - I have only got roles based auditions or if somebody has seen a film of mine and I have been cast again. It is like taking the stairs as opposed to taking the elevator, but it's possible."

On being questioned about whether she has faced instances of the casting couch, Richa said, "Oh yes, absolutely, a couple of times. I have felt like they were really low rung, idiotic morons. Although, I was just starting out and it would have made my life easier that is not the path I will ever choose because I feel this is an art form and there has to be some amount of purity in it."

Kiran Rao gearing up for the new film

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011, says she has finally found a new story worth telling for the silver screen.

"I am focusing on my writing really, apart from my involvement in the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Mumbai Film Festival. I know it has been quite some time that I have not made a film and kept giving excuses that my baby is small, but I think this is high time that I have to put it (a film) out there," Kiran told a leading publication on Thursday.

"I was working on eight story ideas but none of them satisfied me in the end. I was working around it for the last seven years. But I promise that I have finally zeroed in on one and I am finishing the script and gearing up for the film," she added.

Kiran spoke to a media portal on the sidelines of the 'Word To Screen Market' -- an initiative by Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

As chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, she expressed her excitement on how the publishing houses and film studios are coming together to collaborate on the 'Word To Screen Market' platform of the gala.

"We are humbled by the response, and it is great how the publishing houses are actively participating. I remember two years ago when we started, we had to really encourage the film studios to come forward and try out the idea of Word to Screen Market.

"But this year, the response is so overwhelming that we had to extend the programme into a two-day event," said Kiran, who has produced several films like Delhi Belly, Dangal and Secret Superstar along with her husband Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

Word to Screen Market is an initiative to bring authors and publishers close to film production houses and studios to encourage adaptation of books into films.

Arjun Kapoor learns sign language for fan

Actor Arjun Kapoor learnt sign language for a specially abled fan.

A fan named Karen Grewal from Chicago sent a message to Arjun. It read, "I am deaf and use American sign language. I am a fan of Arjun Kapoor. I need your help. Whenever I see Arjun Live on Instagram or on his stories when he speaks, I cannot understand. Can you have him create English subtitles so I can read?".

Arjun then took to Twitter, where he shared a minute-long video, where he is seen using hand gestures to convey his message to the fan.

"Hi Karen, I hope you are doing well. Thank you for your love. I will always try to entertain you, wish you all the success and love, hope to see you soon. Love."

The 32-year-old actor captioned the video, "We actors are blessed in more ways than we realize but more so because we have wonderful fans. As much as my fan clubs and fans do not believe it, I am aware and keep track of everything that happens, what they mail me, send me, message me, tweet to me or Instagram post for me."

On the acting front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for India's Most Wanted.

Arjun plays an intelligence officer in the film, which will be shot in Nepal and Delhi. The film will be about finding and arresting a terrorist during a secret mission.

Ashok Chakradhar to pen dialogues for 'Panipat'

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar has roped in Hindi litterateur, poet, and essayist Ashok Chakradhar to pen the dialogues for his upcoming historical Panipat.

Gowariker shared a photograph of himself along with Chakradhar, and tweeted, "Honoured and proud to have the giant of Hindi literature, poet, and essayist Padma Shri Ashok Chakradharji, to write the dialogues of Panipat. Welcome Sir, to the 18th Century."

Panipat will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat. It will be produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World.

The film is slated to release on 6 December 2019. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

Shraddha Kapoor goes on a midnight manhunt

Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Stree, gave a glimpse of her prowl spree across the city last night. The actress set out on a prowl for Men, visiting popular night spots across the city. After charming a lucky Purush at a Cafe in Bandra, the actress headed to a SoBo pub to cast her spell. Shraddha interacted with each and everyone present in the club leaving all the men in the room mesmerized.

Sushmita Sen's lovely wish for her daughter will warm your heart

Sushmita Sen shares a close and loveable bond with her daughters, and often posts pictures of exercising with them and vacationing with them. Recently, the actress posted pictures from Alisah's ninth birthday party. She also wrote an emotional, heart-touching message for her daughter on her Instagram profile.

Did Deepika Padukone modify her ‘RK’ tattoo?

From a recent photo of Deepika Padukone that is doing the rounds, it seems like she has got the ‘RK’ tattoo modified, ahead of her wedding to Ranveer Singh. Deepika has often covered the tattoo during her shoots. The actress got inked when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor. She had tattooed his initials on her nape. Deepika made an appearance in the city today and photos suggest that she has not modified the tattoo.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holiday in Mexico

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their engagement official on 18 August and completing the pending nuptials according to the Indian traditions, they were recently enjoying some time together in Los Angeles. Now, they have flown off to Mexico to enjoy some downtime together. The happy couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, was seen touching down for their Mexican holiday before getting clicked by paparazzi at Cabo.

Akshay Kumar is beating the mid-week blues

Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly the fittest actor in Bollywood. The Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar is beating the mid-week blues and it is inspiring. In a video shared by him, Akshay can be seen performing the roundhouse kick. “Kicking the midweek blues like #FitIndia #FitLife,” he captioned the black and white video.

Kicking the midweek blues like#FitIndia #FitLife

Priety Zinta sets fitness goals

Time and again Priety Zinta gives us some fitness goals by uploading her fitness videos. Recently, she shared a video featuring her doing some really kick-ass workout. One definitely needs to take inspiration from the actress.