Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who was instrumental in the union of actress Asin Thottumkal and Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, is ecstatic that the couple has welcomed a daughter.

Akshay congratulated them on the arrival of their first child, and on social media he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera as he held the newborn.

"One joy which is completely unmatched... Congratulations to my dearest friends Asin and Rahul Sharma on the arrival of their little angel," Akshay, a father of two, captioned the image.

Asin and Rahul got married in January last year. The baby was born on Tuesday.

Asin is known for movies like "Ghajini", "Ready", "Housefull 2" and "Khiladi 786".

(Source: IANS)