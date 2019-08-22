Akshay Kumar bags the fourth spot on Forbes' 2019 highest paid actor list

MUMBAI: MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is soaring high on the success of his latest release, Mission Mangal.

Mission Mangal released on this Independence and managed to enter the 100-crore club in just five days of its release. The Bollywood star has backed it as a producer along with R Balki. Now, Akshay has achieved another milestone. He has bagged the fourth spot in Forbes’ list of highest paid actors 2019.

Akshay has made his way in the top 10 highest paid actors for the year 2019 with an earning of $65 million and is the only Bollywood star to be featured in the list.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Akshay will be seen in Housefull 4 and Good News. He has also started another offbeat project, Laxmmi Bomb.