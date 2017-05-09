Hot Downloads

Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Aasma Siddique
Aasma Siddique
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
John Abraham
John Abraham

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
09 May 2017 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
We had the best time shooting in Shimla: Asha & Ansh
We had the best time shooting in Shimla: Asha... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 May 2017 07:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Araambh will be step into the TV world: Tanuja
Araambh will be step into the TV world: Tanuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?

Which upcoming show are you waiting to watch?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Akshay Kumar meets Modi, discusses 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2017 04:03 PM
09 May 2017 04:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam

National Award winning actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday put a smile on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face with the title of his next film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

Akshay met Modi here.

He tweeted: "Met PM Narendra Modi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha'. His smile at just the title made my day," the actor wrote along with a photograph featuring him engrossed in conversation with Modi.

It was earlier said that the film was based on Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. But the film's dialogue writers Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal told IANS that the movie was conceptualised much before Modi became the PM.

The movie delves on the need for toilets for sanitation in the country, and this message is conveyed via a love story.

Modi has been campaigning for the need for toilets in every home for better health and sanitation.

(Source: IANS)
 

Tags > Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top