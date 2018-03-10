Home > Movie News > Movie News
Akshay Kumar plays cricket on 'Kesari' set

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar played cricket with the entire cast and crew of his upcoming film Kesari on set.         

Akshay on Friday shared a photograph of the crew.

"Meet this year's cricketing champions, team 'Kesari' from Wai. Work hard, play harder," he wrote.

The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is being shot in Wai, in Maharashtra's Satara District.

Produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, the Anurag Singh directorial is based on the battle of Saragarhi.

Kesari is slated for 2019 Holi release.

(Source: IANS)

