Akshay Oberoi: It's been a hard journey in Bollywood

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2018 12:45 PM
Actor Akshay Oberoi feels he has had a "long and hard" journey in Bollywood, but is glad that he is creating his own path without any 'star image' attached to his work.

"It has been a long struggle and it has been a hard journey. I am glad that I am surviving till date. I think the reason for that is that finally people have realised to separate actors from the film they do," Akshay told IANS in a recorded response from Mumbai.

Akshay has worked in movies like "Isi Life Mein", "Piku", "Laal Rang" and "Kaalakaandi", which released on Friday.

"When I was starting out, I was very keen to impress the media, the industry's directors and producers and letting them know that I am a good actor and I can act... That was my priority. I was not thinking so much about whether the film will work or not. It was more about, 'Is it a challenging part so that I can display my talent?"

"I think 'Kaalakaandi' is the first character that I have played on-screen that is similar to me in terms of his upbringing, exposure and his journey."

Akshay is glad that he has been "able to do these kinds of work away from limelight".

"There are some trappings of being a star. Stars have images. I have just been working as an actor. I have been able to do all sort of all kind of things and that is the reason why the journey has been interesting for me."

Akshay is in a happy zone as an actor.

"I am super happy with the way things have gone. I am a working actor and I think that to be one, is a very difficult thing. The hardest part of acting is to get a job.

"So I am super thrilled that I am here and doing interesting work. That is one thing I am super proud of and the subjects that have come across and caught my eye...I am raising my own path and not doing something that somebody has tried to do before."

The actor says he is glad he got a chance to be a part of "Kaalakaandi".
 
"The experience of shooting the film was super fun... And working with Saif was an absolute dream experience. Acting is like tennis. If your opponent is good, then you will also be better." 

Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, who wrote "Delhi Belly", "Kaalakaandi" is the story of six characters from different worlds -- urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

It stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Isha Talwar, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

(Source: IANS)

